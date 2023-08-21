Fatal motorcycle crash closes Loop 202 in Tempe

The motorcycle crash happened near milepost 9, just past Loop 101. There is no estimated reopening time for the highway.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Loop 202 westbound is closed at Loop 101 following a motorcycle crash on the highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. One person was killed in the crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near milepost 9, just past SR 101. Parts of the roadway have been closed off for a DPS investigation.

Traffic is being diverted onto Loop 101. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

There is no estimated reopening time for the highway.

L-202 WB near McClintock: A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking the left lanes. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EvTLjqiOEf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2023

