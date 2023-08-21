Heads up drivers: I-10 is shut down at 16th Street in Phoenix

A police situation in the area has led to the highway being shut down in both directions just before the Mini Stack.

PHOENIX — A police situation on Interstate 10 at 16th Street in Phoenix has closed down the highway in both directions just before the mini stack.

Closures began just before 8 a.m. on Monday, and helicopter footage of the area shows cars backed up all down the roadway. Several people were seen getting out of their vehicles to take a walk on the side of the highway.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Stay with 12News for more updates.

