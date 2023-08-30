Crash closes northbound I-17 at Bethany Home Road

All traffic must exit at Bethany Home Road, ADOT said.

PHOENIX — A crash on Interstate 17 near Bethany Home Road has closed the northbound lanes of the highway late Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All traffic must exit at Bethany Home Road, ADOT said. Drivers can expect delays in the area.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes are unaffected, ADOT said.

UPDATE: The freeway is closed at Bethany Home Road; there's no estimated time to reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/eKX4Sv7ffa — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 31, 2023

