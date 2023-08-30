Phoenix police arrest 3 people for allegedly dumping hospital patient in park

Phoenix police said three people are facing criminal charges after a patient who has quadriplegia was pushed out of a hospital and dumped in a park.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested three staff members at a local hospital who are accused of abusing a patient last month.

The patient, who has quadriplegia, was allegedly pushed out of the hospital on Campbell Avenue and left lying on the ground of a nearby park. The patient's mother came to the park and called 911, according to police.

Police said video evidence helped them to build a case against three individuals: Luis Garcia, 53, Eric Espinoza, 39, and Kalen Powell, 37.

An indictment filed last week in Maricopa County Superior Court charges each of the suspects with vulnerable adult abuse. Phoenix police said they arrested the suspects on Aug. 25.