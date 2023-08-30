SR 51 reopens after police respond to man with gun slumped in driver's seat

The freeway was closed just north of downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX — State Route 51 has reopened following a 90-minute closure during a police situation Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Dozens of police vehicles responded to what appeared to be a person in a car stopped in the middle of the highway. Sky12 showed extensive backups and eventually, police cleared vehicles from the area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety had responded to a call of a person in a stalled car on SR 51. That person was found slumped over in the driver's seat with a gun in the passenger seat, DPS said.

Troopers backed off at that point and called in additional support. The highway was closed to protect the public in the area, DPS said.

Phoenix police were called to help and officers used "less lethal responses" to get the attention of the driver. The driver responded but did not comply with commands, DPS said.

That's when tactical units were brought in and the driver was taken into custody without injury, DPS said.

Officials have not released details about the suspect or any possible charges he might face.

Earlier Wednesday, police responded to reports of a suspicious item and closed roads near 7th Street and Thomas Road. The area has since been cleared in that incident.

