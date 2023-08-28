Arizona found to have the worst road rage in the nation, study says

The Grand Canyon State was never known for great drivers, but a recent Forbes study puts the problem into perspective.

PHOENIX — Residents in the Grand Canyon State can say they've braved the mean streets of Arizona. Drivers here were found to have the worst road rage in the nation by a recent Forbes Advisor study.

"Violent road rage incidents are on the rise nationwide. In 2022, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings, a 135% increase from 2018. In some states, confrontational driving tends to be more common, putting drivers at greater risk when they get behind the wheel," the study read in part.

While Arizona didn't rank first in any single metric the study examined, its high placement across the nine categories put it at the top of the list overall.

Here are a few takeaways from the study:

81% of Arizona drivers reported being yelled at, insulted, cursed at or threatened by another driver.

22.5% of Arizona drivers have been forced off the road

56.5% have been blocked from changing lanes

51% have been cut off on purpose

31.5% of Arizona drivers have reported another driver getting out of their vehicle to yell at or fight with them

31.5% of Arizonans reported experiencing road rage very frequently

But what's causing all that anger? Drivers cited heavy traffic, external stress, and running late as the top three reasons they got road rage. City streets were the most common location people reported experiencing road rage.

10,000 drivers were surveyed nationwide. You can click here to read the full study.

