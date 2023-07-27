Motorcycle rider hospitalized after being shot, according to Glendale police

The incident happened near 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road Thursday afternoon.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was shot in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene near 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road regarding a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Glendale Police Department.

"The rider was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries," said Glendale police spokesperson Gina Winn.

Police said 67th Avenue from Cactus Road to Thunderbird Road will be shut down while police work to clear the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

