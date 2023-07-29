'Nobody prepares to bury their child': The family of a man killed in a suspected road rage shooting is speaking out

Police said the shooting happened on July 27, near 67th Avenue and Gelding Drive.

PHOENIX — 23-year-old Jordan Middleton had his whole life ahead of him. Those who knew and loved him said he was adventurous, kind, and had a passion to ride. His family though didn't expect his final ride to happen so soon.

"He's just a very caring, young, funny kid," his cousin, Crystal Eisenbeis said. "It's going to be hard to move forward just because it was so tragic."

Glendale police said they got a call that a motorcyclist was down near 67th Avenue and Gelding Drive just after 4:00 p.m. on July 27. Authorities arrived to the scene and found Middleton. He had been shot. Middleton was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"It's heartbreaking, he was innocent," said Eisenbeis. "Nobody prepares to bury their child."

Officers began looking for two people in a silver sedan that witnesses saw arguing with Middleton shortly before the shooting. According to the police report, witnesses saw one of those people, later identified as 21-year-old Nevaeh Worsley, getting out of that car holding a handgun. It also states Worsley was seen getting back in the car and that both cars then turned onto 67th Avenue. When witnesses caught up to Middleton they said he was on the ground. Worsley is now facing a charge of second degree murder.

"That's heartless," Eisenbeis said. "Why would you do that? What would make you so angry you'd get a gun out and shoot somebody on a bike? No car, no protection, no nothing. Why would you do that?"

Middleton's family is struggling to accept what happened. However, they are finding comfort knowing Middleton wasn't alone during his last moments.

Austin Sidler said he didn't see the shooting, but saw Middleton fall off his bike.

"It almost looked like he was just swerving in and out of the lane," he said. "Like maybe he started to pass out and then once the bike stopped, he kind of just rolled off the bike, conscious for maybe a few seconds."

Sidler, who's a Maricopa County detention officer, said first responders hadn't arrived yet, so he jumped out of his car to help.

"When I ran up I started seeing the blood that was all over him," he said. "I ran back to my car, grabbed my work uniform and a jacket that I had in my car and I put pressure over the wound and then used another piece of clothing to put under his arm to keep him from burning on the asphalt."

"That really means a lot to us that he went out of his way to try and help my cousin," Eisenbeis said. "And he tried everything he could and comforted him while rescue came. We want to thank him for just comforting him and trying to save his life. He did what he needed to do to try and save him and unfortunately, he didn't make it, but we really want to reach out to him. Jordan's dad especially wants to thank him."

Filled with heartache, Jordan's family is now starting the painful task of trying to bring his body home. That way they said they can celebrate him, and the 23 years of joy he brought them.

"We're sad," said Eisenbeis. "We're sad. I mean, it's heartbreaking. He was young, he had so much life to live."

Eisenbeis has set up a GoFundMe to help Jordan's parents with funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, they said they'd be so appreciative. You can go here to donate.

