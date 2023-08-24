Authorities still searching for shooter that killed 18-year-old in Valley road rage incident

The shooting happened Aug. 15 on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue in the West Valley. The investigation is still underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

Earlier in August, 18-year-old Brittany Gutierrez-Bugarin was shot and killed in a road rage incident on Interstate 10 in the West Valley. Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in finding her killer.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 on I-10 near 83rd Avenue. Gutierrez-Bugarin and her boyfriend had been driving home from a friend's house.

Authorities have released more information Thursday about the suspected shooter. DPS described him as "an African American male of thin build with a short afro hairstyle."

The suspect's car was described a silver Chrysler Sebring or Chrysler 200 with black-painted rims and/or hubcaps.

The investigation is still underway, and authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips, referencing incident I23047127.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed