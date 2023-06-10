Where can you see the solar eclipse in Phoenix? Here's a look at local events.

An annular solar eclipse will be visible from Arizona the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.

PHOENIX — The sun and moon will cross paths next week creating a bright ring of fire in the sky.

The rare celestial event only happens every few years, and this time, parts of Arizona will be able to see the full annular solar eclipse.

"These eclipses don't always come so close to where you live, and this is a really nice opportunity for people living in Phoenix to catch a glimpse," Katrina Bossert, an assistant professor with the ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration, said.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The Moon is farther from Earth and appears smaller than the Sun, creating a ring in the sky.

The eclipse will pass by on Saturday, October 14, and it's not going to last very long.

"Be ready bright and early in the morning," Interim Senior Vice President of Engagement at the Arizona Science Center Lauren Poll said.

It's expected to begin at 8:11 a.m. The peak will be around 9:32 a.m. It will end by 11:02 a.m.

Location will determine how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

"You won't see the ring of fire over Phoenix," Bossert said.

Arizonans will need to travel to the very northeast part of the state to see the full annular eclipse.

"The best place to see it that day is actually going to be San Antonio, Texas; Eugene, Oregon and Albuquerque, New Mexico," Poll said.

Phoenix will still have a unique view of about 80% coverage.

It's important to not look at the eclipse without wearing solar viewing glasses.

Viewing parties around the Valley will be handing out pairs of solar viewing glasses.

The Arizona Science Center will open at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 14. The viewing outside will be open to the public followed by activities for the whole family inside the center.

The Earth and Space Expedition Center will host a partial eclipse viewing event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Center will have telescopes available for viewing throughout the eclipse.

