Super Bowl visitors spent over $200M in Arizona in February

Officials said Wednesday that Super Bowl visitors spent over $200 million in Arizona back in February.

PHOENIX — Super Bowl 57 in Glendale generated an economic impact that was 40% bigger than the last time Arizona hosted the big game, according to new figures disclosed Wednesday.

Research conducted over the last few months concluded that up to $1.3 billion was generated throughout the economy during the Super Bowl festivities in February.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and officials from the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee celebrated the surge in tourism dollars that flooded into the Grand Canyon State during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The success of Super Bowl 57 speaks volumes to our ability to collaborate," the governor said Wednesday. "We showed the world that Arizona knows how to come together for a good time."

Officials said that the thousands of visitors who came to Arizona during Super Bowl week spent over $220 million in Arizona and local hotels reported collecting up to $91 million in revenue.

February's game was the fourth time Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl and officials said that the 2023 economic footprint was a significant increase from the 2015 game.

