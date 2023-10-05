Suns, Mercury getting new team campus in downtown Phoenix

The WNBA team's new facility will be located in Phoenix's Warehouse District.

PHOENIX — A new 123,000-square-foot training facility for the Phoenix Mercury is in the works in the downtown area.

The WNBA team announced Thursday that up to $100 million was being invested on a campus that will include multiple courts, a fitness room, player lounge, and an in-house kitchen staff.

The facility will also serve as a team business headquarters for the Phoenix Suns.

"I am so excited to be making an investment that builds on our vision for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to continue investing in our players, team members, fans and community,” team owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

The campus will be located in Phoenix's Warehouse District, located in the area behind Chase Field along Jackson Street.

