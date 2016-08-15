Guns N' Roses concert conflicts with Diamondbacks playoff game

The concert and game are both scheduled to occur at Chase Field on Oct. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Welcome to the jungle of event planning.

Two big upcoming events in the Valley are now scheduled to take place simultaneously at Chase Field.

The Guns N' Roses concert had been scheduled to take place on Oct. 11 ever since the legendary band announced the dates of their world tour back in February.

But now the fate of that concert could be knockin' on heaven's door due to the Arizona Diamondbacks playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 game are already going on sale. Event officials have not yet said whether the rock concert will be rescheduled or canceled. Tickets for both events are still available to purchase online.

News of this conflict has surely brought some early November Rain for fans of Axl Rose, but hopefully a resolution will be announced soon.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."