Winter Olympics livestream links for Friday events: snowboarding, ski jumping and Opening Ceremony

The nations of the world march into the Winter Olympics in Beijing and you can watch it live.

BEIJING, China — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed. It will also be replayed in primetime.

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. Arizona time Friday and 1 a.m. Arizona time Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

10:35 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

4:30 a.m. Arizona time: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 5 a.m. Arizona time)

4:00 p.m. Arizona time: Figure Skating Training

6:00 p.m. Arizona time: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay

6:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

11:05 p.m. Arizona time: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin