x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

These athletes with Arizona ties are competing in the Winter Olympics

Add spouses, who also happen to be coaches, to the picture and we've got a handful of people at the Winter Olympics with ties to State 48.

BEIJING, China — Arizona has one athlete competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics who was born in the state. That's pairs figure skater Brandon Frazier

But the connections don't end there. Several Olympic athletes have trained in Arizona including two women who will be competing in the monobob in Beijing.

Add spouses, who also happen to be coaches, to the picture and we've got a handful of people at the Winter Olympics with ties to State 48. 

>> Bookmark 12news.com/olympics to stay up-to-date on all things Beijing Winter Olympics 

Brandon Frazier, pairs figure skater

Credit: AP
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States compete during the pairs free skating program in the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ
Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO
Next competition:

Brandon Frazier was born in Phoenix before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Frazier and his pairs partner, Alexa Knierim, won first at the 2021 U.S. Championships with the highest score ever achieved during the competition's history with a score of 228.10. 

In the 2021 World Championships, Frazier and Knierim locked down 7th place and in April 2021, the pair won Team USA a silver medal in the ISU World Team Trophy. 

Follow Frazier on Twitter. 

RELATED: 'See you soon, Beijing': Phoenix native, figure skater makes Olympic team after COVID scare

RELATED: 'Nothing sucks more than not being able to compete': Arizona native, pairs figure skater withdraws from Nationals ahead of Olympics

Alexa and Chris Knierim: pairs figure skating

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim kiss after their routine during the pairs skating short program. February 14, 2018. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Alexa Knierim:
Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.
Hometown: Addison, Ill.
Next competition:

Chris Knierim:
Birthplace: Tucson
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Chris and Alexa Knierim are in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics – but the husband-and-wife duo won't be skating together this time.

The couple won the bronze in pairs skating in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, but Chris has since stepped aside, announcing his retirement in 2020. 

Chris is from Tucson. He and Alexa had been skating together since 2014. They were married in 2016 and got their Olympic medal two years later.

Now, Alexa skates with Brandon Frazier. Yes, the one listed above from Phoenix. 

Best part? Chris signed on to coach his wife and skating partner Brandon.

RELATED: Skating coach from Tucson steps aside as wife competes with new partner at Winter Olympics

Follow Alexa Knierim on Twitter.

Elana Meyers-Taylor, bobsled

Credit: AP
Elana Meyers Taylor from USA takes first place at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 . (Caroline Seidel/dpa via AP)

Birthplace: Oceanside, CA
Hometown: Douglasville, GA
Next Competition: 

Though not a native of Arizona, Elana Meyers-Taylor has trained in the Valley while maintaining a highly regarded status in the world of bobsledding. 

Meyers-Taylor has competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics. In 2010 and 2014, she took home silver for Team USA and in 2018 she was awarded bronze.

Meyers-Taylor began her bobsledding career in 2007 and is married to U.S. National Team bobsledder Nicolas "Nic" Taylor

Nic is Elana's coach and is an alternate for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

He's also an Arizona State University graduate. 

Follow Elana Meyers-Taylor on Twitter. 

RELATED: This new mom is heading to her 4th Olympics

Kaillie Humphries, bobsled

Credit: AP
Kaillie Humphries of the United States gestures during the women's Bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Next Competition:

A newly naturalized American citizen, Kaillie Humphries was born in Canada and competed for the Canadian team during 2010, 2014 and 2018. 

In the 2010 and 2014 games, Humphries took gold and in 2018, she nabbed a bronze medal. The Beijing Games will be her first with Team USA. She and Elana Meyers-Taylor previously competed together in a pairs team.

She is the most decorated woman in bobsled history with three Olympic medals and 13 world championship medals.

Humphries has trained in the Valley.

Follow Kaillie Humphries on Twitter

RELATED: Reigning world bobsled champion sworn in as US citizen in San Diego 9 weeks before Olympics

Related Articles

OLYMPICS

For updates on the Beijing Olympics, subscribe to 12 News on YouTube. 

In Other News

Rules of the game: Curling terminology