Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Valley
Arizona
Crime
Nation World
Near Me
Politics
I-Team
12News en Español
Features
Latest News Stories
Evacuation order lifted for lightning-caused Racetrack Fire in Yavapai County
6 things parents should know about cardiac arrest in children
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Heat
Monsoon
SkyCams
Latest Weather Stories
Monsoon pours down near Jerome: Check out this stunning storm photograph
More record temps and more monsoon storms
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Phoenix, AZ »
100°
Phoenix, AZ »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Forecast
TV Listings
VERIFY
Español
RADAR
12News on YouTube
Bullhorn
Gas prices
Arizona Midday
Today in AZ
Those Who Serve
Download Our App
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Olympics
Nation World
Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Olympic Games, which start in exactly 1 year
Here's what to expect from the Games, including a complicated and novel opening ceremony.
Olympics
Olympics 2024: Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone look for encores in Paris
The Olympic festivities begin one year from Wednesday.
Olympics
Gabby Douglas, history-making Olympian, announces return to gymnastics
The now 27-year-old was the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title.
Olympics
Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics
Diana Taurasi hopes to be healthy and potentially play for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics next year
Olympics
Countdown to the 2024 Olympics in Paris!
12News is counting down to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris! Here are the latest updates as we reach a year out from the start of the games.
The Daily
Daily Rewind
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 19: Meyers Taylor makes history, Diggins completes collection
A bobsledding legend extended her historic run and the U.S. missed two medals by a fraction of a second on the final competition day at the Beijing Olympics.
Daily Rewind
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 18: US wins 2 more medals, Shiffrin's final chance delayed
A U.S. figure skater made history, a bobsledder is named flagbearer for the second time and Team USA picked up more halfpipe hardware.
The Daily Section
Daily Rewind
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 19: Meyers Taylor makes history, Diggins completes collection
A bobsledding legend extended her historic run and the U.S. missed two medals by a fraction of a second on the final competition day at the Beijing Olympics.
Daily Rewind
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 18: US wins 2 more medals, Shiffrin's final chance delayed
A U.S. figure skater made history, a bobsledder is named flagbearer for the second time and Team USA picked up more halfpipe hardware.
The Daily Section
Daily Preview
Beijing Preview, Feb. 19: US has chance at a couple more medals
Team USA medals in women's bobsled are within reach and Mikaela Shiffrin has one more shot at a Beijing medal -- if the weather cooperates.
The Daily Section
Daily Preview
Beijing Preview, Feb. 19: US has chance at a couple more medals
Team USA medals in women's bobsled are within reach and Mikaela Shiffrin has one more shot at a Beijing medal -- if the weather cooperates.
The Daily Section
Featured Videos
Amanda Borden trains future Olympic hopefuls in the Valley
Mesa native and Olympian Jagger Eaton honored with key to the city
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 20: Winter Games come to a close
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 19: Diggins, Meyers Taylor win final US medals of Olympics
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 18: US gets more halfpipe medals, strong bobsled start
Beijing Preview, Feb. 19: Pairs figure skating, hockey, bobsled medals decided
Beijing Preview, Feb. 18: Shiffrin's final shot; 4 Americans in halfpipe final
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 17: Women's figure skating drama; Eileen Gu makes history
Amanda Borden trains future Olympic hopefuls in the Valley
Mesa native and Olympian Jagger Eaton honored with key to the city
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 20: Winter Games come to a close
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 19: Diggins, Meyers Taylor win final US medals of Olympics
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 18: US gets more halfpipe medals, strong bobsled start
Beijing Preview, Feb. 19: Pairs figure skating, hockey, bobsled medals decided
Beijing Preview, Feb. 18: Shiffrin's final shot; 4 Americans in halfpipe final
Beijing Rewind, Feb. 17: Women's figure skating drama; Eileen Gu makes history
Olympics
Nearly 1 year later, US figure skaters still waiting on their Olympic medals
U.S. Figure Skating has had enough with the delays over the awarding of team medals from the Beijing Olympics.
Olympics
Will Russia be allowed at 2024 Olympics? IOC reveals what it wants
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told France's president that Russia should have “no place” at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Olympics
Nearly 1 year later, US figure skaters still waiting on their Olympic medals
U.S. Figure Skating has had enough with the delays over the awarding of team medals from the Beijing Olympics.
Olympics
Will Russia be allowed at 2024 Olympics? IOC reveals what it wants
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told France's president that Russia should have “no place” at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Nation World
Simone Biles sets return to gymnastics competition
Biles has taken most of the last two years off after making headlines at the Tokyo Olympics when she removed herself from several events to focus on mental health.
Olympics
Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later
Now on display at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum are nine empty boxes that should be holding medals won 500 days ago by the U.S. figure skating team.
Nation World
Simone Biles sets return to gymnastics competition
Biles has taken most of the last two years off after making headlines at the Tokyo Olympics when she removed herself from several events to focus on mental health.
Olympics
Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later
Now on display at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum are nine empty boxes that should be holding medals won 500 days ago by the U.S. figure skating team.
Breaking Barriers
Breaking Barriers | Dominique Dawes
Breaking Barriers | Simone Manuel
Breaking Barriers | Muhammad Ali
Breaking Barriers | Billie Jean King
Harrison Dillard is only athlete in Olympic history to win gold medals in both sprints, hurdles | Breaking Barriers
The 1968 moment 2 Olympians raised their black-gloved fists on stage | Breaking Barriers
Breaking Barriers | Otis Davis
Breaking Barriers | Ibtihaj Muhammad
Breaking Barriers | Jesse Owens
Breaking Barriers | Wilma Rudolph
Breaking Barriers | Dominique Dawes
Breaking Barriers | Simone Manuel
Breaking Barriers | Muhammad Ali
Breaking Barriers | Billie Jean King
Harrison Dillard is only athlete in Olympic history to win gold medals in both sprints, hurdles | Breaking Barriers
The 1968 moment 2 Olympians raised their black-gloved fists on stage | Breaking Barriers
Breaking Barriers | Otis Davis
Breaking Barriers | Ibtihaj Muhammad
Breaking Barriers | Jesse Owens
Breaking Barriers | Wilma Rudolph
Nation World
Olympic flame to travel from Greece to Paris over 68 days
The flame will leave Athens on April 27 aboard a three-mast ship named Belem for the French port of Marseille — a former Greek colony founded 2,600 years ago.
Nation World
Here's what the ban of boxing's governing body means for the 2024 Olympics
Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Games because of its broad appeal: 25 countries won boxing medals in the Tokyo Olympics.
Nation World
Olympic flame to travel from Greece to Paris over 68 days
The flame will leave Athens on April 27 aboard a three-mast ship named Belem for the French port of Marseille — a former Greek colony founded 2,600 years ago.
Nation World
Here's what the ban of boxing's governing body means for the 2024 Olympics
Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Games because of its broad appeal: 25 countries won boxing medals in the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics
Paris Olympic headquarters searched as part of corruption probe
Paris becomes the third straight Summer Games organizer implicated in investigations led by anti-corruption authorities in the French capital.
Nation World
Autopsy findings released for Tori Bowie, US Olympic medalist who died at 32
Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning a gold, silver and bronze medal. She died at the age of 32.
Nation World
Free tickets to the Paris Olympics opening ceremony? There's a catch.
It promises great television if all goes well, but the Paris ceremony is going to be the most complex in the history of the games to pull off.
Olympics
Paris Olympic headquarters searched as part of corruption probe
Paris becomes the third straight Summer Games organizer implicated in investigations led by anti-corruption authorities in the French capital.
Nation World
Autopsy findings released for Tori Bowie, US Olympic medalist who died at 32
Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning a gold, silver and bronze medal. She died at the age of 32.
Nation World
Free tickets to the Paris Olympics opening ceremony? There's a catch.
It promises great television if all goes well, but the Paris ceremony is going to be the most complex in the history of the games to pull off.
NBC Olympics
Olympics
A look at how Arizona athletes performed at the Winter Olympics
Olympics
Team USA figure skater Brandon Frazier talks playing cupid for his partner and her husband
Olympics
Looking at the best moments from Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim at the Winter Olympics
Local News
Third time's the charm: Maine company hand makes Team USA's Olympic winter boots for opening ceremony
NBC Olympics
What happens next for Kamila Valieva, her doping case, and unclaimed Olympic medals?
NBC Olympics
Alex Cavallini reveals she tore MCL in January, nearly missed Olympics
Olympics
'Makes me second-guess the last 15 years': Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for 2nd time at 2022 Winter Olympics
Olympics
WATCH: Alex Hall takes gold medal in freeski slopestyle for US
Olympics
A look at how Arizona athletes performed at the Winter Olympics
Olympics
Team USA figure skater Brandon Frazier talks playing cupid for his partner and her husband
Olympics
Looking at the best moments from Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim at the Winter Olympics
Local News
Third time's the charm: Maine company hand makes Team USA's Olympic winter boots for opening ceremony
NBC Olympics
What happens next for Kamila Valieva, her doping case, and unclaimed Olympic medals?
NBC Olympics
Alex Cavallini reveals she tore MCL in January, nearly missed Olympics
Olympics
'Makes me second-guess the last 15 years': Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for 2nd time at 2022 Winter Olympics
Olympics
WATCH: Alex Hall takes gold medal in freeski slopestyle for US
Rules of the Game
Rules of the game: Explaining the Olympic alpine skiing events
There are four distinct disciplines in alpine skiing, plus an event that combines two of them and a team competition.
Rules of the game: Big Air snowboarding and freestyle skiing
What are judges at the Beijing Winter Olympics looking for in Big Air snowboarding and freestyle skiing?
Which is faster? Luge, skeleton or bobsled at the Winter Olympics?
With speeds of 80 mph and higher, the sliding sports are among the fastest and most treacherous at the Winter Olympics.
Like NASCAR on ice: How short track speedskating differs from long track
One is about pure speed. The other is like a NASCAR race on ice. Here's what to look for in speedskating at the Winter Olympics.
Rules of the game: Biathlon
Biathlon is a Winter Olympics sport based on survival skills needed in the Scandinavian wilderness. Just like out in the wild, every shot counts.
Rules of the game: 10 hockey terms to know
What's a blue line for and what the heck is icing? Here are some hockey basics for the casual fan watching the Winter Olympics.
Rules of the game: Olympic curling explained
Curling is one of those Olympic sports that just about anyone can try, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Here's how it's done and what some of the terms mean.
What's the difference between pairs figure skating and ice dancing?
Both pairs figure skating and ice dancing feature a man and a woman competing together and skating to music, but that’s where the similarities mostly stop.
Rules of the game: How to tell figure skating jumps apart
Know your toe loop from your salchow. Here's how to tell the six figure skating jumps apart at the Olympics and which one is the most difficult.
Rules of the Olympic games: Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming
Artistic Swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.
Rules of the Game: Judo
Judo is a combat sport in which a bout can last painstakingly long or can be over in a matter of seconds.
Rules of the Game: Rugby
In many ways, rugby is like American football without the helmet and pads.
Rules of the Game: Table Tennis
It's more commonly known as ping pong, but is far more competitive as those little white balls can be hit at speeds more than 60 mph.
Rules of the OIympic games: Karate
Karate is one of the sports making its Olympics debut in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Gymnastics
One big change for the 2020 Olympics is that the number of gymnasts in the team competition is reduced from five to four.
Rules of the Game: Badminton
The game is much like tennis, but that birdie travels much faster than you may think.
Rules of the Game: Surfing
Surfing is one of the new competitions at the Olympics and requires a little help from Mother Nature.
Rules of the Game: Triathlon
Something new for the Olympics is the mixed team relay in which two men and two women per team compete.
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Skateboarding is one of the new sports joining the Olympics in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Sport Climbing
Sport Climbing is one of the new Olympics sports debuting in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Water Polo
Water polo is a high-exertion sport that requires players to swim, throw and lift their bodies out of the water to make a play.
Rules of the Game: Modern Pentathlon
The concept of the Modern Pentathlon dates back to a 19th century story about a French cavalry officer who had to deliver a message on horseback.
Rules of the Game: Fencing
There are three fencing disciplines and each one has its own set of rules, equipment and strategy.
Rules of the game: Explaining the Olympic alpine skiing events
There are four distinct disciplines in alpine skiing, plus an event that combines two of them and a team competition.
Rules of the game: Big Air snowboarding and freestyle skiing
What are judges at the Beijing Winter Olympics looking for in Big Air snowboarding and freestyle skiing?
Which is faster? Luge, skeleton or bobsled at the Winter Olympics?
With speeds of 80 mph and higher, the sliding sports are among the fastest and most treacherous at the Winter Olympics.
Like NASCAR on ice: How short track speedskating differs from long track
One is about pure speed. The other is like a NASCAR race on ice. Here's what to look for in speedskating at the Winter Olympics.
Rules of the game: Biathlon
Biathlon is a Winter Olympics sport based on survival skills needed in the Scandinavian wilderness. Just like out in the wild, every shot counts.
Rules of the game: 10 hockey terms to know
What's a blue line for and what the heck is icing? Here are some hockey basics for the casual fan watching the Winter Olympics.
Rules of the game: Olympic curling explained
Curling is one of those Olympic sports that just about anyone can try, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Here's how it's done and what some of the terms mean.
What's the difference between pairs figure skating and ice dancing?
Both pairs figure skating and ice dancing feature a man and a woman competing together and skating to music, but that’s where the similarities mostly stop.
Rules of the game: How to tell figure skating jumps apart
Know your toe loop from your salchow. Here's how to tell the six figure skating jumps apart at the Olympics and which one is the most difficult.
Rules of the Olympic games: Artistic (Synchronized) Swimming
Artistic Swimming is the figure skating of the Summer Olympics. Here's how it works.
Rules of the Game: Judo
Judo is a combat sport in which a bout can last painstakingly long or can be over in a matter of seconds.
Rules of the Game: Rugby
In many ways, rugby is like American football without the helmet and pads.
Rules of the Game: Table Tennis
It's more commonly known as ping pong, but is far more competitive as those little white balls can be hit at speeds more than 60 mph.
Rules of the OIympic games: Karate
Karate is one of the sports making its Olympics debut in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Gymnastics
One big change for the 2020 Olympics is that the number of gymnasts in the team competition is reduced from five to four.
Rules of the Game: Badminton
The game is much like tennis, but that birdie travels much faster than you may think.
Rules of the Game: Surfing
Surfing is one of the new competitions at the Olympics and requires a little help from Mother Nature.
Rules of the Game: Triathlon
Something new for the Olympics is the mixed team relay in which two men and two women per team compete.
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Skateboarding is one of the new sports joining the Olympics in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Sport Climbing
Sport Climbing is one of the new Olympics sports debuting in Tokyo.
Rules of the Game: Water Polo
Water polo is a high-exertion sport that requires players to swim, throw and lift their bodies out of the water to make a play.
Rules of the Game: Modern Pentathlon
The concept of the Modern Pentathlon dates back to a 19th century story about a French cavalry officer who had to deliver a message on horseback.
Rules of the Game: Fencing
There are three fencing disciplines and each one has its own set of rules, equipment and strategy.
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KPNX would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow