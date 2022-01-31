Elana Meyers Taylor shares how she trains for the Winter Olympics in COVID-19 isolation

The bobsledding champion has trained numerous times in the Valley, but nothing like what she's doing while isolated after testing positive for coronavirus.

An Olympian with Arizona ties is having to train in a unique way to start off the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Elana Meyers Taylor is a hopeful to medal in the women’s bobsled and the women’s monobob, but she must continue to train to make those medals a reality.

Due to testing positive for COVID-19 after landing in China, she must do so confined to her room. Lots of walking and biking are Taylor's main ways to train while isolated, and she is sharing her creative training routine on her Twitter page.

"Doing everything possible to recover and still be ready to race," Taylor tweeted.

Training for the Olympics in an isolation facility. Doing everything possible to recover and still be ready to race! pic.twitter.com/z657Gd4iR6 — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 2, 2022

Always reasons to be grateful! Thanks for getting me a bike @USABS pic.twitter.com/JX1Lh0V2jZ — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 2, 2022

Taylor is not only separated from her usual training, but she's also separated from those she most loves.

She recently shared a video showing her waving and smiling at her son, saying she hopes for "negative tests soon."

Even blurry FaceTimes with my little man are helpful. I miss this guy so much 😭😍. Here’s to negative tests soon! pic.twitter.com/adMRdajn5N — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 2, 2022

