Tokyo Olympics: Skateboarder from Mesa comes in last during preliminary round

The Olympic female skateboarder from Mesa will not continue to compete in the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Alana Smith, 20, born and raised in Mesa, came in last during the women's street skateboarding preliminary round on Saturday

Smith was not able to land four of her five best trick attempts, ending her chances at an Olympic medal in Tokyo.

Eight of the 20 women who competed in the street skateboarding event will go on the next round.

There were three USA women skateboarders competing, Smith, Alexis Sablone and Mariah Duran.

Sablone is the only USA competitor who will continue competing after coming in eighth place.

Smith has etched her name in the history books already by winning a silver medal at 12-years-old at X Games Barcelona in 2013 Women's Park Contest, making her the youngest medalist in the X Games.

NBC Olympics contributed to this story.