Mesa native and Team USA member Jagger Eaton takes bronze

The Tokyo Olympics are the first to host skateboarding as an event.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on July 20.

Mesa native and Team USA skateboarder Jagger Eaton brought home a bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event on July 24.

Eaton scored 35.35 points with a 9.40 on his third trick. He fell behind silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler by only 0.8 points. Yuto Horigome of Japan took gold with 37.18 points.

In the street skateboarding competition, athletes compete in two runs and five tricks. They are scored by a panel of five judges on a 0-10 point scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run or trick are dropped and the remaining three scores are averaged to reach the final score.

The best possible score is 40 points.

Eaton was scored at bronze leading into his final trick with the chance to move up to silver but crashed.

