Want to listen like an Olympian? Team USA skateboarder Jagger Eaton shares his performance music playlist

The Mesa native brought home a bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event during the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.

TOKYO, Japan — You now have the opportunity to listen to the same music that one of the first Olympic skateboarders listened to during his competition at this year's Summer Games.

Mesa native Jagger Eaton recently made some noise at the Tokyo Olympics after many on social media were wondering what the Olympian was listening to as he competed.

Thankfully, we now have a better idea of what his preferred music is after Eaton dropped his own very unique playlist free for the public to listen to on Spotify. A sampling of the songs on the playlist come from a swath of artists, from Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky to Toby Keith and Blake Shelton.

(Content warning: The majority of the songs in the playlist are labeled as "explicit").

Eaton is now an Olympic medalist after earning a bronze medal with a score of 35.35 points and a 9.40 on his third trick.

Eaton, unfortunately, fell behind silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler by only 0.8 points. The gold medalist of the event was Yuto Horigome of Japan who took gold with 37.18 points.

While Eaton was busy catching air, many on social media were wondering just what the Olympian was listening to in his AirPods during his performance.

Jagger Eaton just vibing to the music while at the Olympics is a whole mood — ·Car Ellie· (@karelidz) July 24, 2021

what music does jagger eaton listen to in his air pods while he skates — lizard (@rat0fthecity) July 24, 2021

I want to listen to whatever music Jagger Eaton is listening to. #Skateboarding #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — 🌊🌊Vegas Prez Biden Fanatic🌊🌊 (@NeilfanVegas) July 25, 2021

The answer to the question of "What does Eaton listen to?" was vaguely mentioned during an interview with the Olympian with 12 News.

"The music I listen to before competing is a little bit of old country and rap," Eaton said during the interview. "That comes from my roots honestly."

I've seen some folks ask what music Jagger Eaton is listening to after his air pods flew off during his street session. Here's what he told me last month. #Olympics #Skateboarding #12News pic.twitter.com/GiMQePFtCJ — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) July 25, 2021

