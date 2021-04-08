Mercury's Brittney Griner dominates as U.S. women's basketball advances to Olympic semifinals

The U.S. women's basketball team has one more round before potentially competing for a gold medal.

TOKYO, Japan — Phoenix Mercury center, Brittney Griner, had a few highlightable moments in Team U.S.A. women's basketball win over Australia on Wednesday.

The U.S. women's team beat Team Australia 79-55 to advance to the semifinals. The women are now just one round away from competing in either the bronze or gold medal match.

Griner dominated in the quarterfinal game on both ends of the floor, racking up 15 points and eight rebounds. She shot six-of-eight from the field and was second in scoring, only behind Breanna Stewart's 23 points.

Griner had the highlight of the game with one of her two blocks and emphatic standing denial. She ended with two steals as well.

Griner put up 11 points and three rebounds in the U.S.'s win over France on Sunday.

Team U.S.A. will look to make their 54th straight Olympic win against Serbia in the Semifinals on Thursday.

The U.S. men's team will compete in their semifinals round against Australia on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. MST.

