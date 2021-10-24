'Maybe we're just (expletive) better' JJ Watt goes off on Cardinals naysayers

Defensive end JJ Watt stood up for his team, who are looking to stay undefeated against the Texans Sunday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — JJ Watt has a message for anyone who isn't a fan of the Cardinals.

During last Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, the defensive end is seen on camera defending the Cardinals' status as the only undefeated team in the NFL.

"How about instead of making excuses for why we win, maybe we're just (expletive) better," Watt said in the video. "... They win because of this, they win because of that... maybe we're just a little bit (expletive) better."

The current Cardinals team has broken several franchise records including, being 6-0 for the first time since 1974. Arizona has also won each of its road games this season for the first time in 12 years and the second time in the last 39 years, the organization shared.

In the video, Watt indicates that despite having injuries, personnel and players contracting covid and not having a head coach during the game, the Cardinals still delivered and did what needed to be done to win.

During the same time as Watt's rant, wide receiver A.J. Green caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray, ironically confirming everything Watt was saying.

Watt along with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will face their former team, the Houston Texans, on Sunday for the first time since joining the Cardinals.

Watt admitted last week that while the game holds a little more weight than others, it's still just another game.

"You look at the roster and you look at the guys that are there, it’s been so massively turned over that there’s only a handful of guys that are even there from last year that I played with," Watt said.

"So it’s not like I’m like ‘Oh, I wanna go and beat my old team’ or “I can’t wait to face this guy,’ because it’s not the same team. It’s not the same organization that I remember and that I was a part of."

Kick off for the Cardinals vs. the Texans is at 1:25 p.m. MST at State Farm Stadium.

