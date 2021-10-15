2 Cardinals coaches, player test positive for COVID-19; will miss Sunday's game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three members of the Arizona Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
After a tremendous 5-0 start this season, the Cardinals on Friday announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the organization.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities, the organization shared.
Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, according to a press release.
This news comes shortly after Chandler Jones tested positive and was placed on the club’s reserve/COVID-19 list, on Tuesday.
Just 43 hours before kick-off and enhanced mitigation protocols, the match-up between the Cards and the Browns (3-2) will still take place, according to the NFL host, Tom Pelissero.
With superiors such as Kingsbury, Jones, Turner and Allen out the team will have to show perseverance on Sunday's matchup to keep their record untarnished.
This is a developing story. Please check with 12 News for updates.
Sports
