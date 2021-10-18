Cardinals are 6-0 for first time in nearly half a century

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 for the first time since 1974.

CLEVELAND — The Arizona Cardinals are playing some of the best football they've ever played.

After Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns, 37-14, the Cardinals are 6-0 for the third time in franchise history, despite three members of the team's personnel and three players sitting out due to positive COVID-19 protocols.

General Manager Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, outside linebacker Chandler Jones, defensive tackle Zach Allen, and Corey Peters tested positive for COVID-19 days before taking on the Browns.

The last time the Cardinals were undefeated going into week seven was in 1974. Prior to that, it was 1922, according to Cardinals game notes. The longest winning streak to open a season was in '74 with seven wins.

Including the victory over Cleaveland, Arizona has won each of their road games this season for the first time in 12 years and the second time in the last 39 years, the organization shared.

It's clear there's a lot of history being made during the 2021 season.

Only one other team besides the Cardinals has won four of their first six road games by margins of 12 or more points in the history of the NFL, the 1934 Chicago Bears, according to the Cardinals. This achievement makes them one of four teams in the NFL who remain undefeated on the road this season.

After a shaky performance during week five, quarterback Kyler Murray was back to another stellar performance.

Murray completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 229 yards and threw four TDs, tying his career-high, the Cardinals shared. Making it his third straight game and 110th consecutive pass without an interception.

Murray's offense has a perfect 4-for-4 on fourth down conversions attempts this season, the organization expounded in their game notes. They are the only team in the NFL with a 100% conversion rate on fourth down.

The offense didn't have any turnovers against the Browns during Sunday's game.

Again, the Cardinals excelled on defense.

They had three takeaways and transferred them into 13 points, one TD and two field goals, which leads the NFL, the Cardinals game notes shared.

J.J. Watt was electric topping his productive performance during Week 5.

J.J. Watt is everywhere today — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

Arizona's game notes shared that Watt recorded his first sack with the team during a critical play in the third quarter. At the 45-yard line, Watt sacked Browns QB Baker Mayfield and forced a fumble on the play allowing linebacker Devon Kennard to recover the ball.

Watt finished the game with a season-high five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two QB hits, and a pass defense.

Cleveland entered Sunday's game as the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack at 187.6 yards per game and lead the league with 12 rushing TDs, but Arizona only allowed 73 rushing yards and no rushing TD on 19 carries, all season lows for the Browns.

Adding to their success, fourth-down stops have been important for the Cardinals' defense and they have the most in the NFL this season.

The Cardinals will take on the Houston Texans on Oct. 24 at home, with a 1:25 p.m. kickoff.

Taking our talents back to the Valley. pic.twitter.com/zFvDTfZ5CA — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

Sports

