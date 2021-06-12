Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum surprises Valley kids with new school supplies

Kelvin showed up at Sun Valley Academy in Phoenix to surprise over 500 students with backpacks filled with school supplies.

PHOENIX — Less than a day after a big win over the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is back in the Valley tackling a cause close to his heart.

Kelvin showed up at Sun Valley Academy in Phoenix to surprise over 500 students with backpacks filled with school supplies.

“The thing is I gave my word I was going to be here. I didn’t want to let them down. I told them I was going to be here,” he said. “I’m excited to be here no matter how I feel at the moment. These kids enjoy just being able to have a special moment like this and again to receive these special resources.”

On Sunday, Beachum was on the field in Chicago winning their tenth game. But on Monday, he was back in Phoenix meeting with students and sharing his message of overcoming adversity and doing humanitarian work.

Since 2015, Beachum has partnered with global humanitarian charity world vision to help those in underserved communities with food and other essential supplies.

“To be able to serve in any capacity is something that I take pride in. And to be able to do it with world-vision, we’ve been doing it in a number of different ways all over the world and just to be able to do something here in Arizona. It’s the first time we’ve done an event that I could attend here in person, and I’m excited to work with world vision today.”

Sun Valley founder Dr. Tanne Morrison said that having Kelvin visit the school is life-changing for these students.

“It’s inspirational,” Morrison explained. “It’s showing kids no matter where you came from, what your circumstances are, you can dream. You can achieve. And then his heart to want to come back and pour into the kids like this. It’s going to change someone’s life guaranteed.”

Kelvin hopes the lesson kids learn today is one of giving back and helping others.

“To be able to see the joy in their faces and the joy in their eyes and the joy for some of the teachers to be able to receive these resources from me is always something I look forward to,” Beachum says.

Kelvin plans on working with the world vision to work locally and around the globe to help with water and food shortages.

