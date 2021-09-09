Major wager: An Arizona sports fan could win $113K after betting on Cardinals and Suns winning championships

Would you take that risk on Arizona's sports teams?

If you thought you had faith in your sports teams, then think again because one Arizona sports fan might have you beat.

Someone placed a bet with BetMGM that the Arizona Cardinals (+850) will win the Superbowl and that the Phoenix Suns (+1100) will win the NBA Championship this season, Yahoo Sportsbook reported.

The fan placed $1,000 on a two-leg parlay for that bet. That means the bettor will only win if both selections happen.

If the Suns and the Cardinals both win their respective league championships, the bettor will win $113,000, according to Yahoo Sportsbook.

The large cash payout is determined by multiplying the parlay odds of both teams winning it all (113-1) by the amount wagered ($1,000).

While losing $1,000 might be a big risk, the chances of Arizona's NFL and NBA teams winning it all aren't that crazy.

The Cardinals have had their best season in six years. They have the best record in the league (10-2) and are on track to winning the NFC West and possibly the NFC.

After a rocky start, the Suns went on a franchise-record winning streak of 18 games. Phoenix briefly held the best record in the NBA but are now second to the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns take on the Boston Celtics on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

The Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams during Monday Night Football. A win against the Rams will clench the NFC West title for the Cards. After that, Arizona will have a fairly easy schedule to close out the regular season.

