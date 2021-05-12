Breaking down who the real star was of the Cardinals' win over the Bears

There are a few names thrown in the hat for who had the biggest impact during Sunday's game.

CHICAGO — It's fair to say that there were multiple variables that contributed to the Arizona Cardinals win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. However, the question remains: who was the real star of the game?

The Cardinals have the best record in the league (10-2) and Sunday's game only pushed them further towards clinching the NFC.

According to social media, their 10th win could be attributed to Kyler Murray making his return, or to James Connor and his praying hands, or even to Bears quarterback Andy Dalton.

Here's a breakdown on how each of those players contributed to the win.

Don't call it a comeback

Coming in hot in Chicago was Murray after a brief hiatus from the field. Murray sat out from the action for four weeks — three missed games and a bye week — with a lingering ankle injury before he made his return.

And what a comeback it was. Murray threw for 11-of-15 with two touchdowns for 123 yards.

On the ground, most wouldn't even realize that Murray had previous trouble with his ankle as he ran in two more touchdowns for 59 yards.

While the Cardinals were only 2-1 while Murray sat out, the quarterback made sure everyone remembered why he's a franchise player.

Praying Conner

Another trending name during the game was running back James Conner.

Conner caught one 36-yard-touchdown pass and rushed for 75 yards. However, it wasn't necessarily his performance that had people speaking his name. It was his touchdown celebration that stole the show.

Whenever Conner scores, he gets down on both knees, puts both hands together and turns his head toward the sky.

The Red Sea was loving the celebratory move on Sunday, saying Conner's praying hands are what's keeping the Cardinals going.

Dalton for Arizona

Despite the great performance from Cardinals players, some would say Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was the main act.

Although playing for the opposing team, Dalton contributed to the Cardinals win by throwing four interceptions.

Dalton started the first quarter with two interceptions and ended the game on the same note.

Even though none of the interceptions were returned by Arizona for touchdowns, each switch of possession from the interceptions ended with the Cards scoring.

Thanks, Dalton!

No matter who you believe was the star of this one game, it's hard to deny that the Cardinals will finish out the season strong.

Arizona will play the Los Angeles Rams during Monday Night Football next week. After that, the Cardinals will have a seemingly easy stretch of four last games.

