Cardinals introduce new Head Coach Jonathan Gannon to the Valley

The Arizona Cardinals hosted a news conference Thursday morning to introduce their new head coach to the Valley.
Credit: 12News

PHOENIX — They say you only get one chance to make a first impression. It's a little different for head coaches of NFL teams.

You actually get a few chances to make a splash. From the breaking news of the initial hire to the first game of the season, it's important to start off on the right foot.

And for new Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon, it all started Thursday.

The Cardinals introduced Gannon during a news conference Thursday morning in Tempe. It was the first time we heard from Gannon as the new coach.

According to the team's Twitter account, Gannon landed in the Valley earlier this week with the rest of his family.

During the news conference, several players attended the event in person.

After a few words from Owner Michael Bidwill and General Manager Monti Ossenfort, Gannon offered his thoughts on his new team.

Gannon was also asked about quarterback Kyler Murray.

Watch the full news conference in the video player below.

