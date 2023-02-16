Cardinals introduce new Head Coach Jonathan Gannon to the Valley

The Arizona Cardinals hosted a news conference Thursday morning to introduce their new head coach to the Valley.

PHOENIX — They say you only get one chance to make a first impression. It's a little different for head coaches of NFL teams.

You actually get a few chances to make a splash. From the breaking news of the initial hire to the first game of the season, it's important to start off on the right foot.

And for new Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon, it all started Thursday.

The Cardinals introduced Gannon during a news conference Thursday morning in Tempe. It was the first time we heard from Gannon as the new coach.

According to the team's Twitter account, Gannon landed in the Valley earlier this week with the rest of his family.

TOUCHDOWN 🛬



The Gannon Family has landed in Arizona🌵 pic.twitter.com/YW8hrcYVle — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 16, 2023

During the news conference, several players attended the event in person.

Kyler Murray, James Conner, DJ Humphries, Zach Ertz & Kelvin Beachum are among the several #AZCardinals players in attendance for head cosch Jonathan Gannon’s introductory press conference @12SportsAZ @12News pic.twitter.com/k6XBQE1kgM — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) February 16, 2023

After a few words from Owner Michael Bidwill and General Manager Monti Ossenfort, Gannon offered his thoughts on his new team.

Gannon “We’re going to be very adaptable, violent and we’re going to be smart. We are going to maximize the talent of our players.. and don’t get it twisted, we are going to win games.” @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 16, 2023

Gannon was also asked about quarterback Kyler Murray.

Gannon pointing at Kyler “We will do everything to maximize his skill set.” @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 16, 2023

Watch the full news conference in the video player below.

