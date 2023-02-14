Arizona Cardinals finalize partnership with new head coach

Former Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is slated to transfer to the Cardinals, ESPN reported.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are getting a new head coach. according to ESPN. Talks are underway to seal the deal on hiring Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon was previously the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He has also served as an assistant coach for the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.

Adam Schefter with ESPN reported that the Cardinals are now finalizing the deal to bring Gannon over as the team's new head coach.

Cardinals are finalizing a deal with former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become their new head coach, sources tell ESPN. The last HC opening of this hiring cycle is being filled.



Eagles now are losing both their defensive and offensive coordinators, on the… https://t.co/BRU2yCz4cG pic.twitter.com/V7S1RQXNGW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023