Arizona Cardinals finalize partnership with new head coach

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are getting a new head coach. according to ESPN. Talks are underway to seal the deal on hiring Jonathan Gannon.
Gannon was previously the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He has also served as an assistant coach for the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.
Adam Schefter with ESPN reported that the Cardinals are now finalizing the deal to bring Gannon over as the team's new head coach.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.