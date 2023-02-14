3 generations of family attend big game together

Three generations of Chiefs fans made the Super Bowl a family experience

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport was very busy on Monday. Officials told 12News next to the holidays, the day after the Super Bowl was one of the busiest days of the year.

The busy sports weekend brought in a ton of visitors, some even making it a family affair.

The Springer family said their trip was the trip of a lifetime and they planned as many activities as they could into their vacation. The best part was that three generations got to experience the Super Bowl in all its glory.

Ron, Ryan and Sam Springer said their trip to Arizona was unforgettable. They are big Kansas City Chiefs fans and couldn’t believe the victory they got to witness.

“Super Bowl, super costly but the experience priceless,” Ryan Springer shared.

The Springer represent three generations of their family. They said they were living every football fans dream, while creating memories daily centered around they sport they love.

“We were in Scottsdale Friday, we went to the Super Bowl Experience together, he got to build his own football and then tailgate and the game together, this is the only time we've done a trip like this,” he added.

They captured kodak moments along the way and never ignored one thing in particular, even acknowledging Arizona's hospitality.

“The way people treated us here, everybody has treated us really nice,” said Ryan Springer. “It was very friendly, people were great so it's just been an awesome weekend.”

Sam Stringer admitted he was only nervous once during the final game of the season.

“Halftime, when Mahomes was limping off the field, my heart sank but he came back and played hard in the second half,” Sam Springer added.

