Suns roll to 11th straight victory for the second time this season

Winning streaks are becoming a thing for the Phoenix Suns, who are on their second double-digit streak this season.

PHOENIX — For the second time this season, the Phoenix Suns are on a hot streak.

The Suns continued their best start to a season in franchise history against the Brooklyn Nets and have two double-digit winning streaks this season.

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 and the NBA-leading Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night.

They won 18 games in a row, breaking a franchise record, from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2. Bridges scored a season high for a second straight game.

The lanky 6-foot-6 forward had 26 points against the Spurs on Sunday and was arguably even better against the Nets. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points.

The Suns take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Phillips Arena Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.