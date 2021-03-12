Curry bounces back, Warriors end Suns' 18-game streak 118-96

The Suns historic winning streak ended during their battle against the Warriors Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak, 118-96, on Friday night.

The Warriors (19-3) limited the Suns (19-4) to a season-low for scoring and slipped past Phoenix for the best record in the NBA.

The Suns were within 83-74 following a dunk by JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter but never got closer. Gary Payton II scored on consecutive possessions, added a breakaway two-handed dunk then followed with a short jumper to put Golden State ahead by 20.

Three days after going 4 of 21 while missing 11 of 14 3-point tries, Curry shot 8 of 20 with six 3s, five rebounds and five assists.

The Suns made franchise history on Thursday after overcoming the Detroit Pistons 114-103, winning 18 straight games.

Phoenix won despite not having leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season. The two-time All-Star suffered a left hamstring injury in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Warriors.

The Suns will have the weekend off as they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

Sports