Phoenix Suns chasing history on the way to NBA Finals return

Are we watching the rise of the best Suns team ever? Here’s how Phoenix’s most successful squads stack up.

PHOENIX — With a win in Utah on Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns would record their best start in franchise history.

After starting the 2021-2022 season with a franchise-best 18-game winning streak, the Suns sit with a 37-9 overall record through their first 46 games.

The 2006-2007 Suns squad previously held the record for most consecutive wins (17) and, coincidentally, suffered its 10th loss of the season to the Jazz in Game 47.

“We have a ton of character and integrity on our team. We have the mental stamina that I believe is going to bode well for us through the season. We have leadership. We have high-level communication. We really don’t have a ton of off [or] bad days around here,” head coach Monty Williams said of the Suns’ most recent success.

The Suns have not only found themselves atop the NBA standings for much of the regular season, but they’re currently the best team on the road with an 18-4 record away from Footprint Center. After a surprising 8-0 run in the NBA Bubble back in August 2020 and an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, the Suns have proven to be more than just a flash in the pan.

“We had a lot of learning curves last year but having that time and that experience together, I think – well, I know – put us in a situation where we never hit the panic button, we never get flustered or out of whack. We just stick to what we do, and we perform well down the stretch,” Suns guard Devin Booker said.

Booker and his Suns are on pace to finish the regular season with more than 60 wins; a mark Phoenix has reached just three times in its 53 NBA seasons.

Here’s a look at where Phoenix’s most successful teams stood through the first 46 games of the regular season:

2021-2022: RECORD: 37-9, LONGEST WIN STREAK: 18 GAMES, PLAYOFFS: TBD (currently #1 overall seed)

2006-2007: RECORD: 37-9 (FINISHED 61-21), LONGEST WIN STREAK: 17 GAMES, PLAYOFFS: LOST IN WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIS

2004-2005: RECORD: 36-10 (FINISHED 62-20), LONGEST WIN STREAK: 11 GAMES, PLAYOFFS: LOST IN WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIS

1992-1993: RECORD: 36-10 (FINISHED 62-20), LONGEST WIN STREAK: 14 GAMES, PLAYOFFS: LOST IN NBA FINALS

“We’re only halfway there but you know the big goal in mind: win a championship,” Suns guard Cam Payne said.

There are still 36 games left in the regular season, but Suns fans should feel encouraged by this hot start. The Suns are still looking to bring Phoenix its first NBA Championship after going 0-3 all-time in NBA Finals appearances.

“As far as the Finals are concerned, we can’t get happy on the farm and look too far ahead. We have a lot of work to do,” Williams said.

The Suns look to win their eighth straight game tonight in Utah. Tip-off against the Jazz is set for 8 P.M. MT on ESPN.

