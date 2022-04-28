Suns vs. Pelicans: News and notes on the Game 6 NBA playoff matchup

Mikal Bridges' 31 points in Game 5 gave the Suns a 3-2 series lead heading back to New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday evening for Game 6 of the first-round NBA playoff series.

The Suns have a chance to close out New Orleans after bouncing back in Game 5, winning 112-97, and taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

How to watch

Tip-off is 4:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will be televised on TNT with a local broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

Big players

Mikal Bridges was the man for Phoenix on Tuesday evening leading both teams in scoring with 31 points in the pivotal Game 5.

His 12-for-17 shooting from the field was the offensive boost the Suns needed after losing their leading scorer Devin Booker in the third quarter of Game 2.

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton have also been doing what they do best; scoring, dishing out assists and grabbing rebounds.

For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has continued his offensive production all series long, averaging 28.2 points per game, including a 22-point performance in Tuesday's Game 6.

Injuries

Devin Booker remains out for Phoenix. He has missed 3 games with a grade 1 right hamstring strain suffered in Game 2.

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He has not played since an ACL injury last season.

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot injury), the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Pelicans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Devin Booker getting shots up at practice today. Suns HC Monty Williams says “he’s progressing” with his hamstring injury but wouldn’t provide details on when we could see Book back in action @12SportsAZ @12News pic.twitter.com/Pum1YjoZUd — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 27, 2022

