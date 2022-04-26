Monty Williams fined $15K for criticizing refs in Suns-Pelicans series

After the Suns were dominated in Game 4, Williams questioned the large free throw disparity between the teams.

PHOENIX — The NBA handed Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams a steep fine for his remarks about league referees.

After the Suns were dominated in a physical 118-103 loss on Sunday, Williams questioned the disparity of 27 free throw attempts between the teams.

"You can slice it any way you want to,” he told media after the game. “That's a free throw disparity that you have to look at.”

Williams, a candidate for "Coach of the Year" who led the team to a franchise-record 64 wins, was fined $15,000.

"Coaches shouldn't have to come up to the microphone and feel like they're going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth," he said.

Even still, Williams made no excuses for the loss and said New Orleans simply “outplayed” the Suns on the way to tie the playoff series at two wins apiece.

New Orleans converted on 32 of 42 free throws while Phoenix made just 10 of 15 attempts. Worst still for the Suns were numerous players entered foul trouble early in the matchup which hampered Williams’ ability to make adjustments.

Phoenix may have to finish the series without Devin Booker, the team’s leading scorer, after he injured his hamstring in Game 2.

Booker’s absence left a massive hole for the Suns offense that Williams will try to fill.

Game 5 will be played at the Footprint Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

