Suns bounce back, defeat Pelicans 112-97 in Game 5

PHOENIX — No other way to answer a tough loss than with a double-digit win in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.
Phoenix defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 and will travel back to New Orleans leading the series 3-2.
Mikal Bridges gave the Suns the much-needed boost they have been missing since Booker went down, shooting 12-for-17 with 31 points, leading both teams in scoring.
Chris Paul finished with 22 points and 11 assists for Phoenix.
For New Orleans, Brandon Ingram recorded 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
What’s next?
Game 6 of the series continues on Thursday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m.
