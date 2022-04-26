Suns bounce back, defeat Pelicans 112-97 in Game 5

Mikal Bridges led the game in scoring with 31 as the Suns grabbed a 3-2 series lead.

PHOENIX — No other way to answer a tough loss than with a double-digit win in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

Phoenix defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 and will travel back to New Orleans leading the series 3-2.

Mikal Bridges gave the Suns the much-needed boost they have been missing since Booker went down, shooting 12-for-17 with 31 points, leading both teams in scoring.

Chris Paul finished with 22 points and 11 assists for Phoenix.

For New Orleans, Brandon Ingram recorded 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

What’s next?

Game 6 of the series continues on Thursday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m.

