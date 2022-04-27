Devin Booker progressing, listed as out for Game 6

The Phoenix Suns star is getting closer to returning to playoff action.

NEW ORLEANS — When will Devin Booker return for the Phoenix Suns?

That’s the question as the Suns prepare for a potential closeout game in New Orleans on Thursday.

Booker, Phoenix’s leading scorer this season, has missed the last three games of the first-round playoff series against the Pelicans with a right hamstring strain.

Suns head coach Monty Williams said after Wednesday’s practice at Smoothie King Center that Booker is progressing but there is no timetable for his return.



“It’s a unique injury but based on who you are you can respond much differently than someone else,” Williams said. “Any time you have your best player out you know that guy wants to be on the floor.”



On Wednesday the Suns initially listed Booker as out for Game 6 but his status could change on game day.

This is the second time this season Booker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Suns went 5-2 in December when Booker was out with a left hamstring strain.

“He’s had it a few times. He had it before I came so the one thing I do know: as an athlete, you know your body,” Williams said. “You also know your value to the team and you don’t want to do anything that’s going to jeopardize that. That’s what I know about him. He’s not going to jeopardize himself or the future of our ball club.

Williams added, "He understands how important tomorrow’s game is but he also understands the future. Obviously, we don’t take anything for granted but there’s a lot on the line with every game. But there’s also a lot on the line with the future of our best player.”

The Suns can put the Pelicans away with a win in Game 6, which tips off Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The winner of the Suns-Pelicans series goes on to face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Devin Booker getting shots up at practice today. Suns HC Monty Williams says “he’s progressing” with his hamstring injury but wouldn’t provide details on when we could see Book back in action @12SportsAZ @12News pic.twitter.com/Pum1YjoZUd — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 27, 2022

