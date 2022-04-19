NBA Playoffs: Suns-Pelicans Game 2 preview

Chris Paul exploded in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and led the Suns to a 110-99 victory to take a 1-0 edge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night for Game 2 of the first round NBA playoff series.

Chris Paul exploded in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and led the Suns to a 110-99 victory to take a 1-0 edge in the best of seven series.

How to watch

Tip-off is 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center. The game will be televised on TNT.

Big players

Pelicans point guard CJ McCollum was the leading scorer for New Orleans with 25 points on 9-of-25 shooting.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas notched a double-double in Game 1 with 18 points and 25 rebounds. New Orleans out-rebounded Phoenix 55-35.

Paul went off for 30 points and 10 assists, becoming the oldest player to do so in an NBA playoff game.

Deandre Ayton quietly dominated in the paint with 21 points on efficient shooting and added 4 blocks.

Sixth Man of the Year candidate Cam Johnson also had a solid night for Phoenix. He scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

What’s next?

Game 3 of the series will be played in New Orleans on Friday, April 22.

The winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz series will be the next opponent for the victor. That series is tied 1-1.

Injuries

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He has not played since an ACL injury last season.

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot injury), the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Pelicans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Sports