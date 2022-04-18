1 lucky number: Suns forward Jae Crowder set a hilariously odd record

The Phoenix Suns forward is the first starter to earn a 1-1-1-1 stat line in NBA playoff history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Jae Crowder had one for the record books Sunday night; four ones to be specific.

The Phoenix Suns forward is the first starter to earn a 1-1-1-1 stat line in NBA playoff history.

During the team’s 110-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Crowder notched exactly 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 block.

Crowder’s first-of-a-kind quadruple-single came after 28 minutes of playing time on 0-4 shooting. He split a pair of free throws to earn his single point in front of the raucous Footprint Center crowd.

His +11 plus/minus on the court was very fitting as well.

As funny as the stat line is, it belies Crowder’s effect during the Game 1 victory. Crowder was solid on defense and ably guarded players at multiple positions.

The Suns didn’t need the 31-year-old for his scoring ability. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton provided more than enough firepower to overcome the Pelicans

It was one to remember for Crowder, but it came during an off night as well. He averaged 9.4 points per game at a near-40% clip during the regular season.

Phoenix will host Game 2 of the best of seven series on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.