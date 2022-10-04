Here's when the Phoenix Suns are playing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

Here's when the Phoenix Suns are playing in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns don't quite yet know who they will be playing in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but now we know when they will be playing.

The team announced the dates and times for their first-round games on Wednesday.

Game 1 of the first round is set to be held this Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Footprint Center. Here's a full breakdown of when and where to watch:

2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Games

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 | 6 p.m. | Home | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, April 19 | 7 p.m. | Home | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 22 | TBD | Away | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m. | Away | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | Home | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 28 | TBD | Away | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, April 30 | TBD | Home | TBD

*If necessary

Tickets to Game 1 & 2 are on sale now on the Phoenix Suns website, while supplies last.

After a trip to the NBA Finals last season against the Milwaukee Bucks, Suns fans are eager to get back and cheer on the team again for what hopes to be a long playoff run.

