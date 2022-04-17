Booker, CP3 leads Suns to 110-99 Game 1 victory over Pelicans

It was a triumphant return after a heartbreaking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in last year’s NBA Finals.

PHOENIX — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul’s big finish despite dominating most of the game.

The Pelicans shook off the slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third.

New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that’s when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2 1/2 minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Devin Booker added 25 points for the Suns. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points.

Game 2 of the series continues on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

