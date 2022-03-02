Suns' Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID health and safety protocols

The team confirmed to 12 News that guard Devin Booker has entered health and safety protocols ahead of the team's game against the Blazers.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Devin Booker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Suns announced Wednesday morning.

Multiple NBA insiders have also confirmed in tweets that Booker has entered the protocols.

This isn't the first time Booker has had to miss team events due to the health and safety protocols. In September 2021 he missed Media Day and the start of Suns training camp for the same reason.

The Suns are set to play the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at the Footprint Center Arena in Phoenix.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information becomes available.

Devin Booker has entered the league’s COVID protocols, the Suns say. The Suns face the Blazers tonight on ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 2, 2022

Suns say All-Star Devin Booker has entered health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2022

Booker is a three-time All-Star and the team's leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The 25-year-old's absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

The Suns have a 6 1/2-game lead over the Golden State Warriors with about 20 games left in the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.



Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.