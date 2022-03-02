Suns' Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID health and safety protocols

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
Devin Booker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Suns announced Wednesday morning.
Multiple NBA insiders have also confirmed in tweets that Booker has entered the protocols.
This isn't the first time Booker has had to miss team events due to the health and safety protocols. In September 2021 he missed Media Day and the start of Suns training camp for the same reason.
The Suns are set to play the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at the Footprint Center Arena in Phoenix.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information becomes available.
Booker is a three-time All-Star and the team's leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The 25-year-old's absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.
The Suns have a 6 1/2-game lead over the Golden State Warriors with about 20 games left in the regular season.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Sports
