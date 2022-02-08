Devin Booker's house is way cooler than ours. Here are the pictures to prove it.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker recently gave a tour of his awesome Valley home to Architectural Digest. Here are a few pictures from their visit.

PHOENIX — You've probably already done it several times today. Aimlessly gazing into the computer screen, dreaming about what your ideal home would be like if you had a limitless budget.

Infinity pools

Walk-in closets

Game rooms

In-home theaters

The lists seem almost endless as we imagine the idyllic house. But what if your dream home was an actual reality? For Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, it is.

The Suns guard recently took to Instagram to post several photos from his Valley home. Featuring looks at his dining area, living room and closet, the pictures give fans an inside look into Booker's life off the court.

"My sanctuary," the post caption reads on Instagram.

The elaborate layouts and decor have even caught the eye of his many followers, including NFL great Tom Brady.

"Love it," Brady wrote in a comment.

The series of photos appear to be a part of Architectural Digest's recent visit to Booker's home. There are several videos and photos of Booker giving a tour of his home on the industrial design publication's Instagram page.

To see the full tour and read more about Booker's home, head over to the Architectural Digest website.

And in the meantime, feel free to grab some inspiration from "D Book" and continue on daydreaming about your dream home. What does your dream house look like? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

