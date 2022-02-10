The Phoenix Suns made these moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Thursday’s trades shored up point guard depth for the Suns and adds a familiar wing player back to the roster.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are the best team across the league right now and don't need any major retooling to make it back to the NBA Finals.

But the Suns brass did make some important moves ahead of the trade deadline to shore up its roster.

Here’s what happened:

Info according to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski:

Phoenix receives:

Point guard Aaron Holiday via Washington Wizards

Forward Torrey Craig via Indiana Pacers

Phoenix loses:

Center/power forward Jalen Smith to Indiana

Future second-round pick to Indiana

Cash considerations to Washington

What this means:

Thursday’s trades shored up point guard depth for the Suns and adds a familiar wing player back to the roster.

Torrey Craig, 31, helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals last year after being traded midseason from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Craig played 32 games for the Suns and averaged 7.2 points off the bench. The undrafted forward had career highs in points, rebounds and field goal percentage with Phoenix.

Aaron Holiday, 25, was a first-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2018 after playing three years at UCLA. Holiday was acquired by the Wizards last season and averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The key loss for Phoenix was Jalen Smith, the team’s 2020 lottery pick from Maryland. While a powerhouse center in college, the 21-year-old played limited minutes with Phoenix.

Phoenix has plenty of depth at Smith’s position though. Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo are all healthy for the Suns.

