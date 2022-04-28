x
Suns

Suns defeat Pelicans 115-109 to advance to Western Conference Semifinals

Chris Paul scored 33 points in the closeout game for Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns made the trip to Louisana and by the end of the night punched their ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 in Game 6 of the first-round playoff series on Thursday evening.

Chris Paul led the way for Phoenix shooting a perfect 14-for-14 from the field. He had 33 points and 8 assists in the win. 

In Devin Booker’s first game action since Game 2, the guard scored 13 in limited minutes.

Brandon Ingram scored 21 points and dished out 11 assists for the Pelicans. 

What’s next?

The Suns will face the winner of the Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks. Dallas leads the series 3-2. 

