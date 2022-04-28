Live updates: 2022 NFL Draft Arizona Cardinals coverage

12 Sports is at the Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft party with live updates throughout the first round.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and while the main show is in Las Vegas this weekend, the Arizona Cardinals are hosting their own party here in the Valley!

The first round of the draft kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. Arizona time and fans can catch all the action.

The Cardinals currently own the 23rd overall pick in the first round.

We'll have live, up-to-the-minute coverage with updates on both the draft and the Cardinals' draft party in Glendale. Scroll below to see what's happening now!

5:40 p.m. - Larry Fitzgerald is watching to see who Arizona selects with the No. 23 overall pick

Congratulations to all of the young men whose dreams come true this weekend, as well as their families, coaches, and teammates.



The future of the game is brighter than ever. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EFO3u92b0w — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) April 28, 2022

5:17 p.m. - The first pick is in!

4:52 p.m. - A moment of silence was held before the NFL Draft for the late Dwayne Haskins, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on April 9.

A moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sYnFVva68K — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

4:30 p.m. - The stars are arriving.

One hour until these guys take the stage. 🤩



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/rEYqimR7Wq — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

4:00 p.m. - View outside State Farm Stadium from the great lawn before the gates open to fans.

Happening now: @AZCardinals are hosting an #NFLDraft Party on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium. Gates open at 4. Fans can’t wait to see what the team does in tonight’s first round! @12News pic.twitter.com/LeqiQzUXBR — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) April 28, 2022

4:00 p.m. - Arizona Cardinals are hosting an NFL Draft party on the great lawn outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Find out all the details below.

🚨 IT’S DRAFT DAY RED SEA 🚨Hope to see you all this afternoon on the Great Lawn #AZCardinals #redsea #cardsdraft pic.twitter.com/QapgWGtviU — Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday) April 28, 2022

3:42 p.m. - History behind the Cardinals new #BirdCityFootball team slogan.

Just taught myself a history lesson: #BirdCity means Phoenix, Arizona. A nickname that likely goes back well before many of us were born.



Love when a nickname is meaningful and ties in with its foundation. I can rally with #BirdCityFootball . @12SportsAZ https://t.co/D2gTvCSxVo — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 28, 2022

3:30 p.m. - The Cardinals hold 8 total draft picks, which includes the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night.

12 Sports