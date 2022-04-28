Live updates: 2022 NFL Draft Arizona Cardinals coverage

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and while the main show is in Las Vegas this weekend, the Arizona Cardinals are hosting their own party here in the Valley!
The first round of the draft kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. Arizona time and fans can catch all the action.
The Cardinals currently own the 23rd overall pick in the first round.
We'll have live, up-to-the-minute coverage with updates on both the draft and the Cardinals' draft party in Glendale. Scroll below to see what's happening now!
5:40 p.m. - Larry Fitzgerald is watching to see who Arizona selects with the No. 23 overall pick
5:17 p.m. - The first pick is in!
4:52 p.m. - A moment of silence was held before the NFL Draft for the late Dwayne Haskins, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on April 9.
4:30 p.m. - The stars are arriving.
4:00 p.m. - View outside State Farm Stadium from the great lawn before the gates open to fans.
4:00 p.m. - Arizona Cardinals are hosting an NFL Draft party on the great lawn outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Find out all the details below.
3:42 p.m. - History behind the Cardinals new #BirdCityFootball team slogan.
3:30 p.m. - The Cardinals hold 8 total draft picks, which includes the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night.
