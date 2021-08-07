Game 2 Preview: Keys to Finals matchup between Suns and Bucks

Here's what fans can expect from Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

PHOENIX — People who achieve great things are supposed to keep their composure, to inhale the moment and exhale confidence. While inexperience makes such confidence exceedingly hard, these young Phoenix Suns truly looked the part of an NBA Finals regular in a Game 1 win, coming out of the gates with composure and closing the game out with a ruthless poise.

Though they entered the Finals as the favorite, the Suns, in a series in which the two rosters bring a combined six games of NBA Finals experience (all courtesy of Jae Crowder), still wear the label of least experienced. Only the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder present anything near a parallel for these Suns, with two starters still on their rookie contracts and only two contributors older than 30. To string three more wins together and become champions, the Suns will continue to play the part of savvy veterans of a stage that in actuality is so unfamiliar.

His is just one perspective, but bench forward Cameron Johnson feels the hours of preparation coursing through him when he steps on the floor, and the jitters dissipate.

“There's this sort of calm that comes over you before the game when you feel like you understand what we want to accomplish as a team,” he told reporters Wednesday. “We're a team that's had each other's back all season, and so I feel like I understand my job. I know what my part is, and I feel like I can go out there and execute it comfortably and with poise.”

Chris Paul described a similar sentiment after an aggressive 32-point, nine-assist performance in Game One when asked about the swelling cheers for the home team at Phoenix Suns Arena.

“I'm just so locked into the game I ain't really paying attention to much,” Paul said, “just trying to stay in the moment. … That's one win, and I think I'm just focused on the task at hand.”

Milwaukee, on the other hand, has aired many concerns in the hours since losing the opening game of the series. Head coach Mike Budenholzer is worried about the Bucks’ coverage against Paul. Veteran forward P.J. Tucker wants to limit the Suns’ transition scoring. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t find his rhythm on defense with Milwaukee executing so many switches. Jrue Holiday wants to see more decisiveness from the Bucks’ shooters.

The Suns seemingly sent Milwaukee back to the drawing board this week, leaving the unmistakable feeling that despite their youth and newness on this stage, the Suns are in control heading into Game 2.

