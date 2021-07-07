Watch: First look at the Kurt Warner biopic, 'American Underdog'

The Kurt Warner story is coming to the big screen in December. Here's a first look at Zachary Levi as the St. Louis Rams icon

ST. LOUIS — The Kurt Warner story has always been begging for a theatrical adaptation. Now, we're just a few months away from that becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate Films and Warner himself revealed a first look at the biopic coming to theaters in December, called "American Underdog".

The movie will chronicle Warner's football journey from grocery store worker, to Arena League player and eventually Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP with the St. Louis Rams and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Kurt and his wife Brenda Warner are executive producers on the film, which stars Zachary Levi as Kurt, Anna Paquin as Brenda and Dennis Quaid as Rams coach Dick Vermeil.

You can take a first look at the film by clicking here.

Chase your dream. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of American Underdog – in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/IQbjwLTsgO — American Underdog (@AmericanUnderdg) July 7, 2021

"I've heard so many people over the years who have said they've been inspired or encouraged because of my story," Warner said in the first look trailer. "And that's what I think is so cool."

"It's very difficult to step into the shoes of not just an NFL quarterback, a hall of fame NFL quarterback, who threw a football his entire life and still throws a football beautifully," Levi said in the trailer.