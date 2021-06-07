Phoenix Suns' forward Dario Saric out with torn ACL

The Suns are three games away from adding a championship title to their rafters but lose a key player for the remainder of the series.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, but it didn't come without a cost. The team announced Wednesday that forward/center Dario Šarić has sustained a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out indefinitely.

During Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, veteran Šarić landed awkwardly in the first quarter and headed into the locker room with a noticeable limp.

It was later announced during the game that he would not return.

Šarić has averaged nearly 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11 minutes per game during the 2021 postseason. He was a key contributor for the Suns' bench, often replacing Deandre Ayton when he came out for a rest.

Center Frank Kaminski is expected to see his minutes increase in place of Šarić.

Šarić is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

Game 2 will be play at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Phoenix Suns Arena.