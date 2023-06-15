Chris Paul wants to stay with the Suns

Whatever happens, Paul is grateful for his time in Phoenix and the support from Suns fans.

PHOENIX — Chris Paul isn’t sure what his basketball future will look like next season, but two things are clear. He wants to keep playing and he wants to play in Phoenix.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” said Paul. “I don't want to be anywhere else. You've never heard me come in and say I don't want to be here you know what I mean. But I understand the business of this league, the dynamics or whatnot. So we'll see.”

Paul spoke to 12Sports Thursday during an interview about his new book titled “Sixty-One – Life Lessons From Papa, On And Off The Court,” which is about his grandfather, Nathaniel “PaPa Chily” Jones.

My Papa Chilly taught me the importance of community and teamwork at a very young age. In the new audiobook for Sixty-One, you’ll hear me tell some of my favorite memories and long lasting life lessons Papa so smoothly taught us.



Books and audiobooks available everywhere on… pic.twitter.com/Y9EXHfrSxs — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 14, 2023

The Suns continue to have discussions about CP3’s future with the team. Paul is going into year three of a 4-year, $120-million contract. He’s set to make $30.8 million next season, but only $15.8 is guaranteed. All options are still on the table, including a trade. The Suns have to make a decision on Paul by the June 28 deadline. CP3 isn’t sure what’s going to happen.

“I don't know,” the 38-year-old point guard said. “That's an honest answer. I don't know. So hopefully we know some soon.”

CP3 also opened up about the Suns' decision to fire head coach Monty Williams.

“It’s a business,” Paul said. “Things are always been evaluated (and) changed. Monty has been more than a coach for me. He’s like my family. I'm happy for him landed on his feet in Detroit, happy for him and his family, Jarrett Jack, all them guys. You don't spend that much time with people and not have some type of care for them. So for me, it is a business. Things happen, things change, and everybody gets a chance to move on.”

Whatever happens, Paul is grateful for his time in Phoenix and the support from Suns fans.

“I appreciate it,” Paul said. "I get all the noise ... but when you're actually in it, and you know the real and how it's happening, that's all you can worry about. But what I will say is I'm so appreciative to the Phoenix community. Everyone and the way everyone has been with me and my family, but we still don't know yet. But we'll see. I'm grateful to all the support and how everything's been since day one.”

A report earlier this month said the Suns waived Paul. But a source told 12Sports’ Cameron Cox that report was false. New Suns head coach Frank Vogel later confirmed our report in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

“We did not waive Chris, there's ongoing conversations about all of the options to improve the roster," Vogel said. "I personally communicated with Chris and feel strongly about the opportunity to work with him. He's someone I've just had an immense respect for over the years, not only just his game, his toughness, IQ, he's one of the great winners our game has ever seen. He's done so much for this team the last few years, so I'm really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him this next year, and I think he can really help us get over the top."

'Sixty-One'

Paul’s latest book goes on sale June 20.

With ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, Paul’s latest book recounts the incredible life - and life lessons - of Paul’s grandfather.

Nathaniel Jones was a pillar of the Winston-Salem community. He owned and operated the first Black-owned service station in North Carolina.

Jones was robbed and assaulted and ultimately died from a resulting heart attack on the scene. He was 61 years old.

After his grandpa’s murder, a then 17-year-old Chris Paul dropped 61 points during a high school basketball game. Scoring a point for every year his grandfather lived. In "SIXTY-ONE," Paul opens up about life beyond basketball and the role his grandfather played in molding him into the man and father he is today.

